Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steven Madden, Columbia Sportswear and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/22/24, Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/22/24, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of SHOO's recent stock price of $42.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Steven Madden Ltd. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when SHOO shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for COLM to open 0.38% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHOO, COLM, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Steven Madden Ltd., 1.50% for Columbia Sportswear Co., and 4.57% for Kraft Heinz Co.

In Tuesday trading, Steven Madden Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are off about 1.5%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

