Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Owens Corning and Imperial Oil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), and Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 3/15/23, Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 4/6/23, and Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/1/23. As a percentage of SCL's recent stock price of $104.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Stepan Co. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when SCL shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for OC to open 0.53% lower in price and for IMO to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCL, OC, and IMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Stepan Co., 2.11% for Owens Corning, and 3.50% for Imperial Oil Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Stepan Co. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Owens Corning shares are up about 0.5%, and Imperial Oil Ltd shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

