Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Barrick Gold and Ryerson Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD), and Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 9/15/23, Barrick Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/15/23, and Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 9/14/23. As a percentage of SCL's recent stock price of $87.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Stepan Co. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when SCL shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for GOLD to open 0.63% lower in price and for RYI to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCL, GOLD, and RYI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD):



Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.67% for Stepan Co., 2.50% for Barrick Gold Corp., and 2.47% for Ryerson Holding Corp.

In Monday trading, Stepan Co. shares are currently up about 1%, Barrick Gold Corp. shares are up about 0.4%, and Ryerson Holding Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

