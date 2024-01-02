Ex-Dividend Reminder: Steelcase, ESCO Technologies and AECOM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/24, Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Steelcase, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/16/24, ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/19/24, and AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/19/24. As a percentage of SCS's recent stock price of $13.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Steelcase, Inc. to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when SCS shares open for trading on 1/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for ESE to open 0.07% lower in price and for ACM to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCS, ESE, and ACM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



AECOM (Symbol: ACM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Steelcase, Inc., 0.27% for ESCO Technologies, Inc., and 0.95% for AECOM.

In Tuesday trading, Steelcase, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and AECOM shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

