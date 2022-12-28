Ex-Dividend Reminder: State Street, Washington Trust Bancorp and Raymond James Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/22, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH), and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. State Street Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 1/13/23, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 1/6/23, and Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of STT's recent stock price of $77.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of State Street Corp. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when STT shares open for trading on 12/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for WASH to open 1.17% lower in price and for RJF to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STT, WASH, and RJF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT):



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: WASH):



Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for State Street Corp., 4.69% for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 1.58% for Raymond James Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, State Street Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Raymond James Financial Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.