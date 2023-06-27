News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starwood Property Trust, Peakstone Realty Trust and Paramount Group

June 27, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), Peakstone Realty Trust (Symbol: PKST), and Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/17/23, Peakstone Realty Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.225 on 7/17/23, and Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of STWD's recent stock price of $18.79, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when STWD shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for PKST to open 0.75% lower in price and for PGRE to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STWD, PKST, and PGRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):

STWD+Dividend+History+Chart

Peakstone Realty Trust (Symbol: PKST):

PKST+Dividend+History+Chart

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):

PGRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.22% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., 9.05% for Peakstone Realty Trust, and 3.11% for Paramount Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Peakstone Realty Trust shares are down about 1.1%, and Paramount Group Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

