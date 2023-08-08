Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Walmart and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 8/25/23, Walmart Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/5/23, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of SBUX's recent stock price of $101.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Starbucks Corp. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SBUX shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for WMT to open 0.35% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBUX, WMT, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Starbucks Corp., 1.41% for Walmart Inc, and 0.68% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Starbucks Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Walmart Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

