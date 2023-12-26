Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stantec, CTS and Granite Construction

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 1/16/24, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 1/26/24, and Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of STN's recent stock price of $78.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Stantec Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when STN shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.09% lower in price and for GVA to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STN, CTS, and GVA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Stantec Inc, 0.38% for CTS Corp, and 1.02% for Granite Construction Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Stantec Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, CTS Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Granite Construction Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.