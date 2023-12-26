News & Insights

Markets
STAG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: STAG Industrial, Fifth Third Bancorp and Boston Properties

December 26, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG), Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 1/16/24, Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/16/24, and Boston Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 1/30/24. As a percentage of STAG's recent stock price of $38.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of STAG Industrial Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when STAG shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for FITB to open 1.02% lower in price and for BXP to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STAG, FITB, and BXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):

STAG+Dividend+History+Chart

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):

FITB+Dividend+History+Chart

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP):

BXP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.78% for STAG Industrial Inc, 4.06% for Fifth Third Bancorp, and 5.53% for Boston Properties Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are up about 0.2%, and Boston Properties Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 GIM Insider Buying
 AMRB Price Target
 NUV market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STAG
FITB
BXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.