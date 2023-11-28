Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Open Text and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/23, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/20/23, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of SSNC's recent stock price of $55.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SSNC shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.63% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSNC, OTEX, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, 2.51% for Open Text Corp, and 1.44% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Open Text Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

