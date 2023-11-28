News & Insights

Markets
SSNC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Open Text and Mueller Industries

November 28, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/23, Open Text Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/20/23, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of SSNC's recent stock price of $55.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when SSNC shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for OTEX to open 0.63% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSNC, OTEX, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):

SSNC+Dividend+History+Chart

Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX):

OTEX+Dividend+History+Chart

Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):

MLI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.72% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, 2.51% for Open Text Corp, and 1.44% for Mueller Industries Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Open Text Corp shares are up about 1.6%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 UJB Videos
 FOCT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSNC
OTEX
MLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.