Ex-Dividend Reminder: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Electronic Arts and Century Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), and Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/23, Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 3/22/23, and Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SSNC's recent stock price of $59.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when SSNC shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for EA to open 0.17% lower in price and for CCS to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSNC, EA, and CCS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, 0.69% for Electronic Arts, Inc., and 1.58% for Century Communities Inc.

In Friday trading, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.5%, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Century Communities Inc shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

