Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sprott, St. Joe and Hartford Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/23, Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII), St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/21/23, St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/28/23, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 4/4/23. As a percentage of SII's recent stock price of $34.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Sprott Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SII shares open for trading on 3/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for JOE to open 0.23% lower in price and for HIG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SII, JOE, and HIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.87% for Sprott Inc, 0.94% for St. Joe Co., and 2.18% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, St. Joe Co. shares are off about 0.2%, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.