Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sprott, Primerica and Prudential Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/24, Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII), Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sprott Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/5/24, Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/12/24, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of SII's recent stock price of $44.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Sprott Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when SII shares open for trading on 5/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for PRI to open 0.33% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for SII, PRI, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Sprott Inc, 1.33% for Primerica Inc, and 4.35% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently up about 3.4%, Primerica Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

