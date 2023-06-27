Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spirit Realty Capital, Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fifth Third Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), and Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.663 on 7/14/23, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 7/31/23, and Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of SRC's recent stock price of $38.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when SRC shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for BCSF to open 2.83% lower in price and for FITB to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRC, BCSF, and FITB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.85% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc, 11.30% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, and 5.15% for Fifth Third Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are trading flat, and Fifth Third Bancorp shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.