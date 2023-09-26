News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spirit Realty Capita, Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Franklin Resources

September 26, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), and Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spirit Realty Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6696 on 10/13/23, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/31/23, and Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of SRC's recent stock price of $34.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when SRC shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for BCSF to open 2.61% lower in price and for BEN to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRC, BCSF, and BEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.77% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc, 10.45% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, and 4.83% for Franklin Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Franklin Resources Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

