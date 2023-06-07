Ex-Dividend Reminder: Spire, SEI Investments and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/23, Spire Inc (Symbol: SR), SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 7/5/23, SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.43 on 6/21/23, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 7/3/23. As a percentage of SR's recent stock price of $65.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Spire Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when SR shares open for trading on 6/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for SEIC to open 0.74% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SR, SEIC, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for Spire Inc, 1.47% for SEI Investments Company, and 2.30% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Spire Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, SEI Investments Company shares are down about 0.2%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

