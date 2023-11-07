Ex-Dividend Reminder: SouthState, Truist Financial and Invesco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/23, SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB), Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 11/17/23, Truist Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/1/23, and Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/4/23. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $70.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of SouthState Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 11/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for TFC to open 1.71% lower in price and for IVZ to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSB, TFC, and IVZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.95% for SouthState Corp, 6.83% for Truist Financial Corp, and 5.95% for Invesco Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, SouthState Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, Truist Financial Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Invesco Ltd shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

