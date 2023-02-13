Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southside Bancshares, Zions Bancorporation and Invesco

February 13, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/23, Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/2/23, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 2/23/23, and Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 3/2/23. As a percentage of SBSI's recent stock price of $39.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when SBSI shares open for trading on 2/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for ZION to open 0.78% lower in price and for IVZ to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBSI, ZION, and IVZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):

SBSI+Dividend+History+Chart

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):

ZION+Dividend+History+Chart

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):

IVZ+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.56% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., 3.14% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., and 3.98% for Invesco Ltd.

In Monday trading, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are down about 0.5%, and Invesco Ltd shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

