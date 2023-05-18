News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Southside Bancshares, LTC Properties and Prudential Financial

May 18, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/23, Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Southside Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 6/6/23, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 5/31/23, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of SBSI's recent stock price of $28.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when SBSI shares open for trading on 5/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.58% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBSI, LTC, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI):

SBSI+Dividend+History+Chart

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):

PRU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.85% for Southside Bancshares, Inc., 6.92% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 6.19% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

