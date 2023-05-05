Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonoco Products, PPG Industries and EQT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/23, Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/9/23, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/12/23, and EQT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/1/23. As a percentage of SON's recent stock price of $60.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Sonoco Products Co. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when SON shares open for trading on 5/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.45% lower in price and for EQT to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SON, PPG, and EQT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for Sonoco Products Co., 1.81% for PPG Industries Inc, and 1.87% for EQT Corp.

In Friday trading, Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently up about 1.2%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 1%, and EQT Corp shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

