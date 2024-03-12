Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sonic Automotive, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Vestis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), and Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sonic Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/15/24, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/29/24, and Vestis Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 4/4/24. As a percentage of SAH's recent stock price of $52.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when SAH shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for WH to open 0.49% lower in price and for VSTS to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAH, WH, and VSTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH):



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH):



Vestis Corp (Symbol: VSTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Sonic Automotive, Inc., 1.95% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, and 0.74% for Vestis Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Vestis Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein

 PMFG Split History

 ATHE Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.