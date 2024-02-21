Ex-Dividend Reminder: Snap-On, Sherwin-Williams and Chemours

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 3/11/24, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 3/8/24, and Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of SNA's recent stock price of $269.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Snap-On, Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SNA shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.23% lower in price and for CC to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SNA, SHW, and CC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.77% for Snap-On, Inc., 0.92% for Sherwin-Williams Co, and 3.51% for Chemours Co.

In Wednesday trading, Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 0.7%, and Chemours Co shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

