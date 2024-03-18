Ex-Dividend Reminder: Smith & Wesson Brands, Best Buy and Travel + Leisure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/24, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/4/24, Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 4/11/24, and Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of SWBI's recent stock price of $17.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when SWBI shares open for trading on 3/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for BBY to open 1.20% lower in price and for TNL to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SWBI, BBY, and TNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, 4.82% for Best Buy Inc, and 4.40% for Travel + Leisure Co.

In Monday trading, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Best Buy Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Travel + Leisure Co shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

