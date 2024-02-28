Ex-Dividend Reminder: SLM, Piper Sandler and Arbor Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), and Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/24, Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/15/24, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of SLM's recent stock price of $20.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of SLM Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SLM shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for PIPR to open 0.32% lower in price and for ABR to open 3.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SLM, PIPR, and ABR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for SLM Corp., 1.28% for Piper Sandler Companies, and 12.99% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, SLM Corp. shares are currently up about 2.4%, Piper Sandler Companies shares are up about 1.6%, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

