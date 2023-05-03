Ex-Dividend Reminder: SJW Group, California Water Service Group and Alexander's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), and Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/1/23, California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/19/23, and Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 5/19/23. As a percentage of SJW's recent stock price of $75.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of SJW Group to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when SJW shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for CWT to open 0.47% lower in price and for ALX to open 2.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJW, CWT, and ALX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for SJW Group, 1.86% for California Water Service Group, and 10.10% for Alexander's Inc.

In Wednesday trading, SJW Group shares are currently off about 0.2%, California Water Service Group shares are up about 0.1%, and Alexander's Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

