Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Mercury General and Medical Properties Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX), Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), and Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/30/23, Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 6/29/23, and Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/13/23. As a percentage of TSLX's recent stock price of $19.02, this dividend works out to approximately 2.42%, so look for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc to trade 2.42% lower — all else being equal — when TSLX shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for MCY to open 1.08% lower in price and for MPW to open 3.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSLX, MCY, and MPW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.67% for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, 4.30% for Mercury General Corp., and 12.55% for Medical Properties Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Mercury General Corp. shares are off about 0.9%, and Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

