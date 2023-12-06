News & Insights

Markets
SITC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: SITE Centers, Healthstream and TELUS

December 06, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/23, SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC), Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM), and TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SITE Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/5/24, Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/22/23, and TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3761 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of SITC's recent stock price of $13.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of SITE Centers Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when SITC shares open for trading on 12/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for HSTM to open 0.10% lower in price and for TU to open 2.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SITC, HSTM, and TU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC):

SITC+Dividend+History+Chart

Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):

HSTM+Dividend+History+Chart

TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):

TU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for SITE Centers Corp, 0.38% for Healthstream Inc, and 8.08% for TELUS Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, SITE Centers Corp shares are currently down about 0.8%, Healthstream Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and TELUS Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding FVCB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ATK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SITC
HSTM
TU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.