Ex-Dividend Reminder: SITE Centers, Equity Residential and JOYY

September 21, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/23, SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC), Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR), and JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SITE Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/12/23, Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6625 on 10/13/23, and JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of SITC's recent stock price of $13.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of SITE Centers Corp to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when SITC shares open for trading on 9/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for EQR to open 1.07% lower in price and for YY to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SITC, EQR, and YY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC):

SITC+Dividend+History+Chart

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):

EQR+Dividend+History+Chart

JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):

YY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.99% for SITE Centers Corp, 4.28% for Equity Residential, and 2.04% for JOYY Inc.

In Thursday trading, SITE Centers Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Equity Residential shares are off about 0.7%, and JOYY Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

