Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sirius XM Holdings, Starbucks and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0266 on 2/23/24, Starbucks Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 2/23/24, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.69 on 2/23/24. As a percentage of SIRI's recent stock price of $5.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SIRI shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBUX to open 0.62% lower in price and for NXST to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SIRI, SBUX, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.07% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, 2.46% for Starbucks Corp., and 3.94% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Starbucks Corp. shares are off about 0.5%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

Also see:

