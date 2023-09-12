Ex-Dividend Reminder: Simmons First National, Corebridge Financial and QCR Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), and QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/2/23, Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/29/23, and QCR Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/4/23. As a percentage of SFNC's recent stock price of $17.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Simmons First National Corp to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when SFNC shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for CRBG to open 1.25% lower in price and for QCRH to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SFNC, CRBG, and QCRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):



QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.64% for Simmons First National Corp, 5.01% for Corebridge Financial Inc, and 0.48% for QCR Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Simmons First National Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are trading flat, and QCR Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

