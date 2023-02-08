Ex-Dividend Reminder: Siemens, Janus Henderson Group Ordinary Shares and Ford Motor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/23, Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF), Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG), and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Siemens A G will pay its annual dividend of $4.25 on 2/14/23, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 2/28/23, and Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of SMAWF's recent stock price of $151.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.80%, so look for shares of Siemens A G to trade 2.80% lower — all else being equal — when SMAWF shares open for trading on 2/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for JHG to open 1.35% lower in price and for F to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SMAWF, JHG, and F, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF):



Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG):



Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Siemens A G, 5.41% for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares, and 4.48% for Ford Motor Co..

In Wednesday trading, Siemens A G shares are currently off about 0.5%, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are down about 0.9%, and Ford Motor Co. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.