Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shutterstock, Vontier and Forward Air

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/23, Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), and Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/16/23, Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 3/23/23, and Forward Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/17/23. As a percentage of SSTK's recent stock price of $74.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Shutterstock Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when SSTK shares open for trading on 3/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for VNT to open 0.10% lower in price and for FWRD to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSTK, VNT, and FWRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Shutterstock Inc, 0.38% for Vontier Corp, and 0.90% for Forward Air Corp.

In Monday trading, Shutterstock Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Vontier Corp shares are up about 1%, and Forward Air Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.