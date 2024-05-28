Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shutterstock, Electronic Arts and International Game Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/24, Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), and International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/13/24, Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/19/24, and International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/13/24. As a percentage of SSTK's recent stock price of $37.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Shutterstock Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when SSTK shares open for trading on 5/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for EA to open 0.14% lower in price and for IGT to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SSTK, EA, and IGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.23% for Shutterstock Inc, 0.56% for Electronic Arts, Inc., and 4.07% for International Game Technology PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Shutterstock Inc shares are currently down about 1.4%, Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and International Game Technology PLC shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

