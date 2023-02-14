Markets
SHEL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Shyft Group and Hershey

February 14, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 3/27/23, Shyft Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/17/23, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.036 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $61.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for SHYF to open 0.16% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHEL, SHYF, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):

SHEL+Dividend+History+Chart

Shyft Group Inc (Symbol: SHYF):

SHYF+Dividend+History+Chart

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):

HSY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Shell plc, 0.64% for Shyft Group Inc, and 1.73% for Hershey Company.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Shell plc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Shyft Group Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Hershey Company shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 FLNT Average Annual Return
 SMB shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
SHYF
HSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.