Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensient Technologies, Alliance Resource Partners and United States Steel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/23, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP), and United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/1/23, Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 5/15/23, and United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/7/23. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $75.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when SXT shares open for trading on 5/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARLP to open 3.33% lower in price and for X to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SXT, ARLP, and X, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Sensient Technologies Corp., 13.32% for Alliance Resource Partners LP, and 0.88% for United States Steel Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are down about 0.7%, and United States Steel Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

