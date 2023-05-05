Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sensata Technologies Holding, Rollins and Rush Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/23, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/24/23, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/9/23, and Rush Enterprises Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/9/23. As a percentage of ST's recent stock price of $41.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ST shares open for trading on 5/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.31% lower in price and for RUSHA to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ST, ROL, and RUSHA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.15% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, 1.23% for Rollins, Inc., and 1.65% for Rush Enterprises Inc..

In Friday trading, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently up about 2.1%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

