Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, ProAssurance and Getty Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/21/22, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA), and Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.145 on 1/15/23, ProAssurance Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/10/23, and Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 1/5/23. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $157.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 12/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for PRA to open 0.29% lower in price and for GTY to open 1.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, PRA, and GTY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



ProAssurance Corp (Symbol: PRA):



Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Sempra, 1.16% for ProAssurance Corp, and 5.04% for Getty Realty Corp..

In Monday trading, Sempra shares are currently up about 0.4%, ProAssurance Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Getty Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.