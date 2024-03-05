Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sealed Air, Noble and Occidental Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/22/24, Noble Corporation plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/21/24, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $34.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Sealed Air Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when SEE shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for NE to open 0.93% lower in price and for OXY to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEE, NE, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for Sealed Air Corp, 3.72% for Noble Corporation plc, and 1.45% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Noble Corporation plc shares are down about 0.8%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

