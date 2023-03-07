Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sealed Air, Louisiana-Pacific and Genpact

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/24/23, Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/31/23, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of SEE's recent stock price of $48.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Sealed Air Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when SEE shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for LPX to open 0.41% lower in price and for G to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEE, LPX, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Sealed Air Corp, 1.64% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, and 1.16% for Genpact Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading flat, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are off about 0.4%, and Genpact Ltd shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

