Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seagate Technology Holdings, JOYY and Toro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/20/23, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY), and Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/5/23, JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 7/5/23, and Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/12/23. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $66.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when STX shares open for trading on 6/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for YY to open 1.67% lower in price and for TTC to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STX, YY, and TTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX):



JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.23% for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, 6.70% for JOYY Inc, and 1.40% for Toro Company.

In Friday trading, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 0.1%, JOYY Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Toro Company shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

