Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, RenaissanceRe Holding sand Simmons First National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF), RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), and Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/31/23, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 3/31/23, and Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of SBCF's recent stock price of $25.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when SBCF shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for RNR to open 0.19% lower in price and for SFNC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBCF, RNR, and SFNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, 0.75% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., and 4.22% for Simmons First National Corp.

In Friday trading, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are currently down about 3.6%, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are down about 0.4%, and Simmons First National Corp shares are down about 3.3% on the day.

