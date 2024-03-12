Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, Enterprise Financial Services and First Horizon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF), Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC), and First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/29/24, Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/24, and First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of SBCF's recent stock price of $24.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SBCF shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for EFSC to open 0.63% lower in price and for FHN to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBCF, EFSC, and FHN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, 2.52% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp, and 4.05% for First Horizon Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are currently off about 1.1%, Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are down about 1%, and First Horizon Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

