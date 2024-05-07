Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard, Sirius XM Holdings and Nexstar Media Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), and Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 5/20/24, Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0266 on 5/29/24, and Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.69 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $3190.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for SIRI to open 0.84% lower in price and for NXST to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, SIRI, and NXST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.28% for Seaboard Corp., 3.35% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, and 4.02% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently down about 0.9%, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

