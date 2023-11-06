Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard, KB Home and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), KB Home (Symbol: KBH), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 11/20/23, KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/22/23, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $3574.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for KBH to open 0.39% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, KBH, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Seaboard Corp., 1.57% for KB Home, and 1.46% for TJX Companies.

In Monday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7%, KB Home shares are down about 0.3%, and TJX Companies shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

