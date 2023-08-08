News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Seaboard Corp., Honeywell International and Dana

August 08, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/23, Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/21/23, Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 9/1/23, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of SEB's recent stock price of $3638.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Seaboard Corp. to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when SEB shares open for trading on 8/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for HON to open 0.55% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SEB, HON, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB):

SEB+Dividend+History+Chart

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):

HON+Dividend+History+Chart

Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):

DAN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Seaboard Corp., 2.19% for Honeywell International Inc, and 2.27% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Seaboard Corp. shares are currently down about 0.8%, Honeywell International Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Dana Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

