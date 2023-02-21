Ex-Dividend Reminder: Scotts Miracle-Gro, United States Lime & Minerals and Chemours

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM), and Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/10/23, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/17/23, and Chemours Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of SMG's recent stock price of $84.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when SMG shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for USLM to open 0.12% lower in price and for CC to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SMG, USLM, and CC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (Symbol: USLM):



Chemours Co (Symbol: CC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, 0.49% for United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and 2.86% for Chemours Co.

In Tuesday trading, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently down about 1.7%, United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Chemours Co shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

