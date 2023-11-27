Ex-Dividend Reminder: Scorpio Tankers, Tetra Tech and Copa Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/15/23, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/13/23, and Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of STNG's recent stock price of $56.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when STNG shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.16% lower in price and for CPA to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STNG, TTEK, and CPA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Scorpio Tankers Inc, 0.63% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 3.49% for Copa Holdings S.A..

In Monday trading, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are trading flat, and Copa Holdings S.A. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

