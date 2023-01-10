Ex-Dividend Reminder: Science Applications International, Methode Electronics and IDEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI), and IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Science Applications International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/27/23, Methode Electronics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/27/23, and IDEX Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of SAIC's recent stock price of $105.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Science Applications International Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when SAIC shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for MEI to open 0.30% lower in price and for IEX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SAIC, MEI, and IEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC):



Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI):



IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Science Applications International Corp, 1.20% for Methode Electronics Inc, and 1.02% for IDEX Corporation.

In Tuesday trading, Science Applications International Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Methode Electronics Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and IDEX Corporation shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.