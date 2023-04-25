News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Scholastic, Northwest Natural Holding and PNM Resources

April 25, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL), Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/15/23, Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 5/15/23, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3675 on 5/12/23. As a percentage of SCHL's recent stock price of $36.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Scholastic Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when SCHL shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWN to open 1.02% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SCHL, NWN, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):

SCHL+Dividend+History+Chart

Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):

NWN+Dividend+History+Chart

PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):

PNM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Scholastic Corp, 4.06% for Northwest Natural Holding Co, and 3.01% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Scholastic Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are up about 0.2%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

