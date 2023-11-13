Ex-Dividend Reminder: SBA Communications, Silicon Motion Technology and Comfort Systems USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/14/23, Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/30/23, and Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/27/23. As a percentage of SBAC's recent stock price of $216.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of SBA Communications Corp to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when SBAC shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIMO to open 0.87% lower in price and for FIX to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SBAC, SIMO, and FIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for SBA Communications Corp, 3.48% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp, and 0.53% for Comfort Systems USA Inc.

In Monday trading, SBA Communications Corp shares are currently off about 1.2%, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

